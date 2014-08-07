Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Danish telecoms operator TDC said on Thursday it would distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 Danish crowns per share after reporting second-quarter core profit more or less in line with analysts' expectations.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell slightly to 2.35 billion Danish crowns($422 million) from 2.4 billion crowns a year ago and against a forecast of 2.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
The group kept its full-year guidance for EBITDA of more than 9.6 billion crowns and a dividend of 1.50 Danish crowns per share.
(1 US dollar = 5.5718 Danish crown) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)