COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Danish telecoms operator TDC posted a third quarter operation a touch above analysts' expectation and maintained its full year guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell slightly to 2.51 billion Danish crowns ($424 million) from 2.59 billion crowns a year ago and against a forecast of 2.46 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its full-year guidance for EBITDA of more than 9.7 billion crowns and a dividend of 2.50 Danish crowns per share. (1 US dollar = 5.9279 Danish crown) (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki)