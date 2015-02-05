COPENHAGEN Feb 5 Danish telecom operator TDC reported a fourth-quarter core underlying profit slightly below forecasts on Thursday and said it expected its 2015 EBITDA at around the same level as in 2014 when it was 9.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.49 billion)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 0.4 percent to 2.49 billion crowns in the quarter, while the average forecasts of analysts in a Reuters survey had predicted a result of 2.56 billion.

The fourth quarter results were impacted by the acquisition of the Norwegian cable company Get that was finalised on October 24.

($1 = 6.5568 Danish crowns)