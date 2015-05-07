(Corrects 2014 EBITDA result)

COPENHAGEN May 7 Danish telecoms operator TDC reported first-quarter underlying core profit broadly in line with analysts' expectations and kept its full-year guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 2.47 billion Danish crowns ($376 million), in line with 2.45 billion a year earlier and a forecast of 2.5 billion in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its full-year forecast for EBITDA as flat to the previous year when it was reported as 9.8 billion crowns.

The company reported a fall in average revenue per user (ARPU) for business mobile customers of 14 percent, due to harsh competition in the Danish market, the company said.

"We still have work ahead of us selling these solutions to business customers and excite them about what you can achieve by crossing products," CFO Pernille Erenbjerg said, adding that this is what helped TDC plug its loss of customers in the private consumer sector.

TDC bought Norwegian cable company GET in October 2014 which plummeted the share, but TDC shows good results out of Norway with a 3.6 percent increase in organic revenue.

($1 = 6.5713 Danish crowns)