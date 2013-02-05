COPENHAGEN Feb 5 Danish telecoms operator TDC on Tuesday reported a fall in fourth-quarter core profits on the back of intense price competition.

Revenue fell to 6.55 billion Danish crowns ($1.19 billion) in the fourth quarter, in line with an average forecast of 6.60 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined to 2.60 billion crowns, also in line with forecasts.

($1 = 5.5021 Danish crowns)