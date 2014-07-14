COPENHAGEN, July 14 Danish telecoms group TDC said on Monday it would become the main sponsor of Danish Superliga football team Brondby IF, the Copenhagen-based rival to FC Copenhagen.

The sponsorship is to last for one year and, while the deal's value was not announced, TDC described it as a "multi-million million crown" agreement. The logo of TDC's betting site Bet25 will be on the players' shirts.

In response to competition from mobile and internet telephony services, TDC has sought new revenue streams. One initiative has been the purchase of a 51 percent stake in sports betting business Bet25.

Brondby IF came fourth in the Danish Superliga in the 2013-2014 season. It won the league three times in the 1990s and most recently in 2004-2005.

In its heyday in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Brondby hosted players that featured prominently in the Danish team which won the Euro 1992 tournament, such as goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, and reached the 1990-1991 semi-finals of the UEFA Cup. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by David Evans)