COPENHAGEN Nov 6 Danish telecoms group TDC A/S said on Tuesday: * As part of a new strategy, its policy has been revised to pay a dividend

of around 90 percent of equity free cash flow * Strategy will lead to an expected 2013 dividend per share of 3.70 Danish crowns * Says sees investments of about 500 DKK for build-out of both the Mobile and fixed-line networks * Says from 2014-15, EBITDA is expected to stabilise before the impact from

strategic initiatives * Says its annual capex level will increase by 0.2 billion DKK to a level of

DKK 3.7 billion in 2013 * Says the launch of the new strategy does not change the guidance for 2012