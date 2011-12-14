LONDON/HELSINKI Dec 14 TDF is considering the sale its Finnish business Digita, people familiar with the situation said, as the private equity-backed French broadcasting group prepares the ground for its own future stock market listing.

Digita could fetch about 400 million euros ($520 million) and could appeal to rival broadcast network operators and private equity firms, some of those people said.

Goldman Sachs has been picked to advise on the sale after the company received expressions of interest, two of the people said.

TDF and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7641 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Meads; editing by Victoria Howley)