By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 3
LONDON, March 3 French broadcasting masts
operator TDF has followed veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Ceva
Sante Animale in opting for a super-aggressive structure for its
upcoming 2.65 billion euro ($3.66 billion) buyout loan, despite
French deals being unpopular among investors.
Borrowers are pushing the limits of what they can achieve on
large buyout loans. Favourable market conditions are allowing
them to reduce protection for lenders, including fewer or no
covenants in deals and reducing equity contributions.
"We have seen one aggressive deal in France, now two. They
are a bad sign as they are setting a very loud precedent," a
leveraged finance banker said.
Investors are wary as the potential dangers of aggressive
structures are particularly great in France because of its
borrower-friendly restructuring laws. The situation can be
difficult for investors if French companies default on their
debt, as shown recently by retailer Vivarte, which has seen its
loans plummet to deeply distressed levels after announcing it
would hold off making any debt repayments.
In contrast to paper from other European countries,
secondary prices of French loans have fallen in recent months.
Last summer, French, German and UK loans were all trading around
the same level but since then German loans have risen about
eight points and UK loans about two points, while French loans
have fallen 0.5 points, according to Thomson Reuters data.
COVENANT-LOOSE
Banks are lining up about 2.65 billion euros of debt
financing for private equity firm Dering Capital to buy TDF. BNP
Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are leading
the deal and a second tier of banks made up of Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, RBS and Societe Generale has been appointed.
The covenant-loose facility will include senior loans of
about 1.4 billion euros and subordinated debt. The aim is to
retain as many existing investors in the deal as possible by
allowing a cashless roll, to optimise liquidity. Total leverage
will be 7.25, while senior leverage will be around 5.75.
The borrower is seeking to include a mechanism more typical
of an infrastructure and project finance loan to allow
shareholders to take dividends out of the company without having
to deleverage. It is likely that total leverage will be able to
remain at 6.75.
On Ceva Sante, investors initially said they would need to
be compensated for an aggressive structure on its 850m
covenant-lite buyout financing, though pricing is expected to
come in around 325bp-350bp with a 1 percent floor.
Until the technical conditions plaguing Europe's leveraged
loan market dissipate, cash-rich, deal-starved investors have
little choice but to grin and bear it as French deals make up a
major component of the deal pipeline.
"As much as the investor base say they are disciplined, if
there are not many deals in the market then opportunistic issues
can happen - and be successful," a senior European investor
said.
A second investor added: "People are seeing all sorts of
things getting done and borrowers are taking a view that
investors are desperate enough to invest and will not mind about
things they previously did. Investors have to be pretty brave."
($1 = 0.7240 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)