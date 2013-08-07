LONDON Aug 7 About seven bidders are lining up
for Telediffusion de France's domestic business and lenders are
preparing debt packages of more than 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion) for a deal worth about 4 billion euros, people familiar
with the matter said.
U.S. mobile tower operators American Tower, Crown
Castle, Canadian pension funds CPP and Public Sector
Pension (PSI), infrastructure funds Antin of France and US AMP
Capital as well as leverage buyout firms are expected to bid for
the domestic unit of the digital television distribution group
ahead of Friday's deadline for first round bids, the people
said.
TDF, which is owned by Axa Private Equity, Charterhouse and
Texas Pacific Group, hired Goldman Sachs and Rothschild to run a
sale process earlier this year for the unit, the people said.
TPG declined to comment while none of the other parties were
immediately available for comment.