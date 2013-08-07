By Sophie Sassard and Claire Ruckin
LONDON Aug 7 About seven bidders are lining up
for Telediffusion de France's (TDF) domestic business and
lenders are preparing debt packages of more than 2 billion euros
($2.7 billion) for a deal worth about 4 billion euros, people
familiar with the matter said.
Interested parties include U.S. mobile tower operators
American Tower and Crown Castle, Canadian
pension funds CPP and PSP Investments, infrastructure funds
Antin of France, Australia's AMP Capital and Macquarie,
three sources said.
Leveraged buyout firms are also expected to show interest,
but they might find it harder to bid more than cash-rich pension
funds and tower operators expecting synergies, the same people
said.
Because of a relative dearth in merger and acquisition
activity this year, the deal is attracting a lot of interest
from bankers.
Players are expected to make offers for the domestic unit of
the digital television distribution group by Friday's deadline
for first round bids, the sources said.
Paris-based Antin Infrastructure is expected to join forces
with other players as it might not be able to table a 4-billion
bid alone, two of the sources said.
Asian players familiar with the infrastructure sector could
also be interested in TDF's French unit, the same people said.
TDF is owned by private equity firms Axa Private Equity,
Charterhouse and Texas Pacific Group (TPG) as well as French
state-backed investment fund Fonds Strategique d'Investissement.
It hired Goldman Sachs and Rothschild to run a sale
process earlier this year for the unit, the sources said.
TPG, Charterhouse, PSP Investments, Macquarie, CPP declined
to comment while none of the other parties were immediately
available for comment.
TDF sold its Finnish arm Digita to Australia's Colonial
First State asset manager last year.
Its French unit is the main part of the remaining business
and could be worth over 4 billion euros based on current
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 360-380 million euros and sector multiples of
10.5-11.5 times EBITDA, the sources said.
The private equity funds which bought TDF in 2006 are seen
as unlikely to sell for less than 4 billion euros ($5.33
billion), the same people said.
After a successful sale of the French unit the owners are
expected to sell the rest of the business, most of which is
based in Germany, separate banking sources said.
"The French business is the main business and they can
realise most value by selling the company off in parts, starting
with France and then the rest," one of the bankers said.
Bankers are working on debt packages of around 2.3 billion
euros or 6.5 times TDF's French unit's approximate 360 million
euro EBITDA, two of the bankers said.
Debt could be structured in a variety of ways, including
classic leveraged buyout financing, a hybrid infrastructure deal
or as an investment grade financing, two of the bankers added.