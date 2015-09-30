BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
ABU DHABI, Sept 30 Abu Dhabi's Tourism Development Investment Co (TDIC), builder of local branches of the Louvre and Guggenheim museums, has named a senior official from the emirate's sovereign wealth fund as chief executive, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
Sufian Hasan al-Marzooqi took charge as CEO of TDIC in mid-September, after 24 years at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), where he held positions in accounting, investment, human resources and strategy.
Marzooqi replaces Ali al-Hammadi, who left the position earlier this month after being appointed to the position in July 2014. He remains an advisor to TDIC Chairman Ali Majed al-Mansoori, the spokesman added.
TDIC is a state-owned investment fund which is charged with developing cultural and tourism attractions in the oil-rich emirate. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French and David Holmes)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: