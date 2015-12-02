* Smartphone-related revenue to grow 20 pct next year
* In talks with 40 automakers, parts suppliers over sensors
By Makiko Yamazaki and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Dec 2 Japanese smartphone parts maker TDK
Corp expects to win more orders next year from a major
North American customer whose high-end phones are set to carry
improved features, its chief executive said, in a reference to
Apple Inc and its iPhones.
"Expectations for the next year are high," Takehiro Kamigama
told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday, suggesting that the
next-generation iPhone is expected to carry more of its
high-frequency filters per handset.
He declined to quantify the expected orders. Apple is widely
believed to be a major client of TDK, although the company has
never publicly named it.
TDK, once a successful audio tape maker, prospered in
magnetic heads for hard disk drives until demand for personal
computers peaked out.
Over the last few years, it has revamped itself into a key
smartphone parts supplier, with main products including
rechargeable batteries, high-frequency filters that sort out
radio signals, and tiny parts called capacitors that control the
flow of electricity.
TDK forecasts sales of smartphone-related components to grow
to over 300 billion yen ($2.44 billion) in the next fiscal year
from around 250 billion yen this year, Kamigama said.
He shrugged off growing concerns that smartphone shipments
in China, the world's largest market, may continue to slow down.
"We are confident on increasing our share in rechargeable
batteries, because winners in the Chinese handset market are
saying they want our batteries," he said.
Still, Kamigama stressed that the company is seeking to
develop more stable revenue sources to reduce reliance on the
volatile smartphone market. "Too much reliance on smartphones is
not good," he said.
TDK is aiming to increase automobiles-related revenue to 350
billion yen in three years from 180 billion yen for the year
that ended in March, the CEO said.
Kamigama is betting TDK's magnetic sensors, which measure
the angle in the electric power steering systems and other
devices in vehicles, will draw strong demand.
"We are currently in talks with 40 major automakers and
parts suppliers," he said.
The company has applied its magnetic head technology to
develop magnetic sensors. Its sensors have already been supplied
to global parts suppliers such as Denso.
($ 1 = 123.1400 yen)
