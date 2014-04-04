(Corrects second paragraph to say TDR's previous investments have included PizzaExpress and Phoenix Group)

LONDON, April 4 British private equity firm TDR Capital said on Friday that it had closed its third European buyout fund at 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), ahead of schedule.

The closure of TDR Capital III met the firm's target. The fund will focus on mid-market buyout investments around Europe. TDR's previous investments have included PizzaExpress and Phoenix Group.

The TDR team is one of the largest investors in the new fund, with a commitment of over 175 million euros, in line with previous funds. ($1 = 0.7291 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry)