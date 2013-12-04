Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
Dec 4 TDR Capital Sdn Bhd : * Announce intention to offer up to 18.0 million shares in Phoenix group holdings plc * In aggregate currently own approximately 16.0% of the issued ordinary share capital in Phoenix * Shares in the offering will only be placed in a private placement to institutional investors * Further announcement will be made following completion of the bookbuild, pricing of offering * Will not to dispose of further shares in Phoenix for 120 days following offer completion * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.