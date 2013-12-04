Dec 4 TDR Capital Sdn Bhd : * Announce intention to offer up to 18.0 million shares in Phoenix group holdings plc * In aggregate currently own approximately 16.0% of the issued ordinary share capital in Phoenix * Shares in the offering will only be placed in a private placement to institutional investors * Further announcement will be made following completion of the bookbuild, pricing of offering * Will not to dispose of further shares in Phoenix for 120 days following offer completion * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here