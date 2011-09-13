Sept 13 Telephone and Data Systems Inc's (TDS.N) majority shareholder, Mario Gabelli, urged the company to buy the 27 percent interest in U.S. Cellular Corp (USM.N) that it does not own, rather than simplify its own share structure.

Funds controlled by Mario Gabelli owned 6.38 percent of TDS and a little over 8 percent in U.S. Cellular, as of June 30, 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The acquisition, followed by the simplification of TDS' shares structure "would go a long way in helping narrow the discount between the underlying value and its intrinsic value," Gabelli said in a letter sent to TDS Chief Executive Leroy Carlson.

Earlier in August, TDS said it would reclassify shares and special common shares into a single class of publicly traded stock, to eliminate the discount in market price of special shares compared with common shares. [ID:nWNAB6871]

Gabelli was unlikely to support the company's plan to reclassify its shares, he said in the letter which was disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Shares of TDS closed at $23.37, down 4 cents, while U.S. Cellular's shares closed at $40.20, up 24 cents, on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)