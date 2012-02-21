NEW YORK Feb 21 Teak Midstream will build a $280 million natural gas pipeline system in Texas that will link fields run by Talisman Energy and Statoil in the Eagle Ford basin to Teak's new processing plant in South Texas, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 200-mile system, expected online in the third quarter of 2012, will comprise two main lines that will deliver liquids-rich gas from Eagle Ford to Teak's Silver Oak processing plant in Bee County.

Teak has signed 10-year supply agreements with Talisman and Statoil that support the construction of the facilities, Dallas-based Teak said.

The system will comprise one 125-mile pipe with a capacity of 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) and another 20-mile line with a capacity of 400 mmcfd.

The Silver Oak processing plant is currently under construction.

After processing, another line will deliver processed, dry gas from Silver Oak to four major interstate pipelines -- Tennessee Gas Pipeline, Texas Eastern, Transco and NGP -- and cross several other interstate and intrastate pipelines, Teak said.

Construction begins as producers in North America concentrate on liquids-rich plays that produce natural gas alongside more lucrative oil-based liquids. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; editing by Jim Marshall)