(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Nancy Schlichting, not Scott
Ostfeld, will be appointed to the board in January 2017)
March 23 Hospital staffing provider TeamHealth
Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had appointed three
nominees of activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC to its board.
Jana said last month TeamHealth would benefit from new
directors, after disclosing an 8 percent stake.
TeamHealth said it added Edwin Crawford, former chairman of
pharmacy benefits manager CVS Caremark Corp, and Scott Ostfeld,
a partner at Jana, to its board, increasing its size to 12
directors.
The company said Nancy Schlichting, CEO of healthcare
provider Henry Ford Health Systems, will be appointed as a
director in January 2017.
TeamHealth said it would also reduce the size of the board
by one director each year over the next three years, beginning
at the 2016 shareholder meeting.
The company rejected a $5.3 billion takeover offer from
AmSurg Corp last year and, instead, bought IPC
Healthcare Inc for $1.4 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi and Sriraj Kalluvila)