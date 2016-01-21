Jan 20 Beijing Teamsun Technology :

* Says 2015 net profit outlook to decrease by 30-50 percent compared with 2014

* Says 2014 net profit was 95.1 million yuan

* Says increased allocation of assets impairment and R&D expense are the main reasons for the lower profit forecast

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2AA8w7

