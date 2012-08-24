ISTANBUL Aug 24 Turkish lender Turk Ekonomi Bankasi said on Friday it had signed a deal for a one-year syndicated loan from international markets with two tranches of 250 million euros ($315 million) and $122 million.

It said the loan would be used for foreign trade financing and would have a total cost of Libor/Euribor +1.35 percent. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)