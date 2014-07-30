July 30 Tecan Group AG : * Tecan acquires IBL international to offer integrated solution for specialty

diagnostics * Transaction expected to be accretive to EPS before transaction-related

amortization in second full year after closing * Says total consideration of EUR 29.0 million (CHF 35.2 million) * Says closing of transaction expected within coming weeks * Source text- bit.ly/1qkiO8k * Further company coverage