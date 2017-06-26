TEL AVIV, June 26 (Reuters) -
* Autotalks, an Israeli provider of vehicle to vehicle (V2V)
communication for improving road safety, said on Monday it
extended a recent fundraising round to $40 million after getting
new investments from Toyota and other groups.
* The company, whose technology has been selected by several
car manufacturers, first said in March it would finish the
late-stage funding round with $30 million.
* The increase is a result of new investments from investors
such as Mirai Creation Investment Fund, of which the principal
investors are Toyota Motor Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp, Autotalks said.
* Current investors also increased their funding, the
company said.
* "The funding round will allow Autotalks to prepare and
expand its operations for the upcoming start of mass productions
as well as continue to develop communication solutions for both
connected and autonomous cars," said Chief Executive Hagai Zyss.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)