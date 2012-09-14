* Britain seen having poor record in tech stock IPOs
* UK govt source says issue "being looked at"
* Change of rulebook could involve free-float
* Some say AIM provides route for small company IPOs
By Kylie MacLellan and Matt Falloon
LONDON, Sept 14 Aware that fast-growing
technology companies often find it easier to raise capital in
New York than London, the British government is looking again at
lighter stock market listing rules or even a new market to
foster growth in the sector.
With measures to boost economic growth back in vogue,
encouraging tech companies would be part of a broader quest for
economic stimulus and employment growth that could inject some
life into the moribund economy.
The UK government, which has seen parts of London's East End
emerging as technology hot spots, is also looking to support
growth companies in the face of risk-aversion among many banks
and indifference to the needs of smaller firms.
An easier path to market could be part of the solution.
"This is something that is being looked at," a Downing
Street source told Reuters, but declined to give any details.
In contrast to the UK, the United States provides a
well-established hub for tech listings and has seen a continued
flow of stock market flotations, with more money raised on its
markets than anywhere else this year.
London has made previous attempts to boost tech listings
activity, and smaller companies more generally, but these have
met with mixed success.
Its Alternative Investment Market (AIM) for small, growing
companies, has less onerous requirements, including no rules
over the minimum proportion of its shares a company must float.
Launched in 1995, the number of companies listed on AIM
peaked at around 1,700 in 2007, but has since declined to around
1,110 after more companies left than joined since the outbreak
of the financial crisis.
London's main market also has a specialist tech segment
called techMARK, launched in 1999, which aims to boost investor
interest it tech stocks. But as part of the main market,
companies face the same listing requirements as any other firm.
TechMARK's significance has also dwindled since the bursting
of the dot-com bubble in 2000.
FREE FLOAT
Europe has seen a slowdown in new listings generally over
the last two years, as euro zone debt worries buffeted stock
markets, and some technology firms, such as Edwards Group Ltd
, ditched their attempts to go public in London in
favour of the United States.
So what could the government do?
Lowering the proportion of shares a company is required to
float, currently 25 percent unless a waiver is granted by the UK
Listing Authority (UKLA), has been among suggestions from those
hoping to revive the market.
The FSA carried out a consultation into listing rules
earlier this year, which is due to report back later this month.
Although that consultation covered a much broader range of
topics, including reverse takeovers and enhancing "premium
listing" requirements to increase investor protection, the
government could make its suggestions around the same time.
"You can understand why they would do it for the tech stuff,
trying to get the start-up business going in these growth
areas," said one investment banker. "It is hard to see it
replicating itself over to the broader market."
An across-the-board change to listing rules would require
the involvement of the UKLA, part of the Financial Services
Authority (FSA) regulator, as London is an EU-regulated exchange
which has to adhere to wider EU rules.
But exchange-regulated markets like AIM are freer to make
their own rules, so creating a separate market for tech firms
would be one option.
"The London Stock Exchange can do that at any time, if it
thinks there is a real market. Alternatively, tech companies can
consider the AIM market itself - it is well established, it is
for growing companies and it has been a successful market,"
said Raj Karia, a partner at law firm Norton Rose.
ENTRY RULES
The London Stock Exchange and FSA declined to
comment on any potential plans to boost tech stock listings.
Some investors and those working on share offerings are
sceptical that easing the rules by creating a new market would
be enough to attract tech firms.
Last year, following concerns over safeguards for minority
investors, the FTSE Group moved the other way, tightening the
entry rules for its UK indexes. It now requires companies to
have at least 25 percent of their shares freely tradeable, an
increase from its previous 15 percent rule.
A greater "free float" improves a stock's liquidity and
ensures a more diverse shareholder base. Investors in tracker
funds had become particularly concerned about having no choice
but to buy in to companies with low free floats.
Setting up a separate market would get round these concerns
as investors would have more flexibility over whether to buy
into companies, but some fund managers were still not keen on
the idea.
"A third market? Complex. Unnecessary. Cumbersome. Maybe
right today, but wrong tomorrow," said Charles Morris, head of
absolute return at HSBC Global Asset Management.
"We have AIM for cheap-to-list, young, risky, adventurous
companies and the main for more established companies. Take your
pick ... surely AIM is fine for tech companies."
Others said changing the free float would make only a
marginal difference to the number of tech firms listing in
London. A greater impact would come from investing in
universities, easing regulation and encouraging better
early-stage funding for tech entrepreneurs and companies.
The fact that London, which is better known as a hub for
resources companies, has significantly fewer analysts covering
the tech sector and fewer investors knowledgeable on the area is
also a difficult issue to overcome, with companies believing
they are likely to achieve higher valuations in the United
States.
"I don't think changing the free-float requirement alone
would see us get a whole host of tech listings here in London,"
said Norton Rose's Karia. "There is a some way for London to go
to catch up with the U.S. That is not to say we don't try."