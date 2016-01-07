By Joseph White
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Jan 7 Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler AG
is developing plans to produce a family of new
battery-powered luxury vehicles, the automaker's research chief
said.
Mercedes also could use software updates to extend the
hands-free driving range of its new Mercedes-Benz E-class, which
launches later this year, depending on testing underway in
Nevada and elsewhere, the automaker's head of research, Thomas
Weber, said in an interview late Wednesday on the sidelines of
the Consumer Electronics Show.
Mercedes, like its German luxury car rivals,
has been stung as Silicon Valley electric vehicle upstart Tesla
Motors Inc has drawn attention from affluent consumers
for high- performance, zero-emission vehicles that are regularly
endowed with new functions, including a hands-free highway
driving feature, using over-the-air updates.
Daimler sold a small stake it held in Tesla in 2014. "We are
competitors," Weber said.
Weber said Mercedes' plans to add electric vehicles would
complement plug-in hybrid versions of its standard cars. The
electric vehicle architecture it is developing would "be as
flexible as possible" to allow development of different types of
luxury vehicles.
"It's not for small cars," Weber said, and the new electric
vehicles "will come soon."
He said Mercedes will not use any technology gleaned from
the former Tesla relationship.
Weber indicated Mercedes plans to sell electric vehicles in
high volume. "We need more than only one battery factory," he
said.
Other established automakers, including Volkswagen AG and
GM, are working on new vehicles designed from the ground up to
run on batteries, moving away from the prior strategy of
converting gasoline-powered cars to electric vehicles.
Mercedes also is considering software updates that would
allow the new E-Class, which will be unveiled at the Detroit
Auto Show on Sunday, to drive itself for longer distances on
marked highways and in stop-and-go traffic.
The car will launch with a system that allows hands-free
operation for only about a minute, Weber said, though he added
that Mercedes could use software updates to "stretch the limit a
little bit."
The new E-Class, a core model for Mercedes sales worldwide,
will offer driver assistance features such as piloted highway
driving, automatic evasive steering and a system that
automatically matches the legal speed limit, Weber said.
Mercedes has a "long-term vision" of enabling over-the-air
upgrades on its vehicles, but Weber said it will update safety
systems only at dealerships for some time.
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Dan Grebler)