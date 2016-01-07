(Adds Tesla comment)
By Joseph White
LAS VEGAS Jan 6 General Motors Co will
not use 'over-the-air' upgrades, a way of remotely updating
software on its vehicles, for safety-critical vehicle systems
such as brakes, the automaker's product development chief said
on Wednesday, signaling a different approach from electric car
maker Tesla Motors Inc.
Mark Reuss, head of GM's global product development, said
the U.S. No. 1 automaker plans to expand the use of over-the-air
upgrades as it adopts a new electrical architecture for its
vehicles over the next several years. GM makes some over-the-air
updates to vehicles now through its OnStar telematics system,
Reuss said.
"We don't do as much PR around it," said Reuss, speaking at
the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, adding that GM's new
electrical architecture will be "ever more safe" from a data
security standpoint and allow for additional upgrades.
However, asked if GM would use over-the-air upgrades for
vehicle systems such as braking or steering, Reuss said: "We
would never do that."
Tesla has used over-the-air upgrades to push significant new
features to its vehicles, including the software to enable an
autopilot system that allows Tesla Model S sedans to steer
themselves on the highway.
Tesla said it develops vehicles "with the highest standards
of safety in every respect," in a statement on Wednesday. It
added that its over-the-air software updates not only add new
features but also can quickly correct problems when necessary.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Bill Rigby)