By Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan
Jan 6 Netflix Inc's video-streaming
service went live in more than 130 countries on Wednesday,
covering almost the entire globe except China, in a huge global
push by Chief Executive Reed Hastings to counter slowing growth
in the United States.
Shares of the company, whose popular shows include
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Daredevil" and "Narcos", jumped
9.3 percent to close at $117.68.
India, Nigeria, Russia and Saudi Arabia were among the major
countries where the service was launched, Hastings said at a
speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
"(This is) much sooner and much more ambitious than
expected," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said.
Netflix, which had expanded into more than 60 countries
before Wednesday's launch, previously said it aimed to reach 200
countries by the end of 2016.
However, all shows will not be available immediately to some
Netflix fans.
"We're moving as quickly as we can to have global
availability of all the content on Netflix," Hastings said at a
press conference after his speech.
U.S. government restrictions on American companies mean
Netflix will not be available in Crimea, North Korea and Syria.
The company is still exploring options for providing its
service in China, the world's most populous country. Asked if
Netflix will make it into the Chinese market in 2016, Hastings
said in an interview "we hope so, but you never know."
"With China, you really want to build relationships first,
before you get to the practical parts of building a business,"
he said. "And so we are doing that now and getting to know
people, both in government and in partner companies."
"We'll just keep working on the relationships," he said. "We
are very patient. Whether it is 2016, 2017, we'll just keep
working on it."
Netflix on Wednesday added simplified and traditional
Chinese to the 17 languages it already supports.
"I think there's been pent-up demand for Netflix outside of
the few geographies they were available in previously," Brian
Blau, research director at Gartner, told Reuters.
Netflix, which has been spending aggressively to expand
globally, has said it planned to "run around break-even through
2016" and then deliver profits.
