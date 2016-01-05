LAS VEGAS Jan 4 Nvidia Corp. unveiled a new, lunchbox-size super-computer for self-driving cars and said Volvo Car Group will be the new device's first customer.

Volvo, of Sweden, is owned by China's Geely Automotive Holdings.

Nvidia made the announcement at the beginning of the Consumer Electronic Show here.

The new Drive PX 2, said company CEO Jen-Hsung Huang, has computing power equivalent to 150 MacBook Pro computers, and can deliver up to 24 trillion "deep learning" operations - allowing the computer to use artificial intelligence to program itself to recognize driving situations - per second.

Partnerships between automakers and Silicon Valley companies on self-driving technologies are taking center stage at this year's show.

Also on Monday, General Motors Co. announced a $500 million investment in ride-sharing service Lyft.

Huang didn't offer revenue projections for Drive PX 2, but automotive is the fastest-growing business segment for Nvidia, whose largest revenue source is video games. (Reporting by Paul Ingrassia; Editing by Neil Fullick)