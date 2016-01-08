By Alexandria Sage
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Jan 8 Germans love the latest wave of
touch-free car controls, which respond to the flick of a wrist
or the swipe of a hand, as it means no messy fingerprints on
their spotless dashboards. Italians, known for an extravagant
hand gesture or two, are not so sure.
A simplistic stereotype, but it captures the split among the
world's drivers over the newest in-car tech on display at the
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.
Germany's BMW demonstrated a 7 Series car that
recognizes five simple gestures, from a finger twirl to the
right to raise the music volume and a hand swipe to decline an
incoming call.
Japan's Pioneer had a minty scent shoot out of a
dashboard to revive a driver after a car seat sensor detected a
falling heart rate, a possible prelude to nodding off.
"It's certainly weird, certainly odd and certainly unproven.
But Pioneer is not off base to connect one sensory organ to
others," said Mark Boyadjis, an analyst at consulting firm IHS
Automotive.
Given that drivers have enough to do keeping their hands on
the wheel and eyes on the road, touch-free controls for some
non-essential functions makes sense. But it is not clear all
drivers want gesture, eye-tracking or even lip-reading
technology.
"The jury is out" on how widespread it will become, said
Jeffrey Owens, chief technology officer for Delphi Automotive
, which made BMW's gesture software.
NATIONAL DIFFERENCES
The Japanese, some of the keenest consumers of novelty
technology, are likely fans of Pioneer's 'bio-sensing system'
that squirts out fragrance, said the company's marketing head
Russ Johnston.
Enthusiastic visitors to Pioneer's booth at CES suggested
cappuccino and peppermint as good wake-up smells, he said.
The Japanese were the first to embrace back-up, or
reversing, assistance because they did not want to bang their
cars, said Guillaume Devauchelle, head of innovation at French
auto parts supplier Valeo, who identified cultural
preferences as a huge factor in adoption.
"There's no universal solution," said Devauchelle, whose
company hired an ethnologist to make sense of different cultures
with different tastes. He pointed out Germans' dislike of
touchscreens, the risks of gesture control with expressive
Italians, and the eager uptake of any kind of new tech by the
Chinese.
Regardless of national tastes, the market for gesture
recognition technology in vehicles - and the cheaper, more
prevalent proximity sensing, in which the approach of a hand
will trigger a touchable menu screen - is growing rapidly.
IHS Automotive predicts a seven-fold jump in unit sales of
such technology to 30.4 million in 2021 from 3.7 million today.
But full consumer buy-in is an open question, and cost may keep
such features a limited, luxury option.
SAFETY QUESTIONS
Safety experts have cautiously welcomed dashboard
simplification, but note gesture control and other such features
may actually add to confusion.
"If a driver doesn't know how to use it, will that increase
the distraction?" asked Henry Jasny, vice president of Advocates
for Highway and Auto Safety in Washington. "There's no proof
that it will improve safety."
Automakers are free by law to test an array of options in
their cars. The industry has voluntary guidelines that say
drivers should complete tasks in a series of single glances
taking no more than 2 seconds each, for a total of 20 seconds.
Systems are never foolproof, noted IHS' Boyadjis, who said
he once triggered a blaring radio with an innocuous gesture.
Car makers and industry watchers are divided on whether
touch-free controls will catch on, or even be overtaken by
self-driving cars.
The human-machine interface "will be the differentiator for
car makers" after safety systems, said Rainer Holve, head of
connected car automotive software for Elektrobit, a subsidiary
of German auto supplier Continental AG .
But Boyadjis at IHS is wary of "differentiation for the sake
of differentiation."
"BMW has the capacity to throw this arguably unnecessary but
innovative product into the 7 Series, not too concerned with the
cost... and wait to see if the seed grows," he said. "The rest
of the industry is watching."
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Joe White and Bill
Rigby)