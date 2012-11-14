BARCELONA Nov 14 UK broadcaster ITV
said faster-than-expected growth in its production unit, which
made the "Titanic" TV drama which sold in some 80 countries,
could accelerate via acquisitions of creative television
producers.
Chief Executive Adam Crozier said he had been pushing the
production business hard as a weak British economy dampened
demand for advertising on its domestic channels.
He had seen "huge progress" in the unit, which had
previously underperformed, without making the major acquisitions
some analysts had expected when he took over in 2010.
"The great thing about having such strong organic growth
(...) is we don't feel that we have to chase revenues," he told
the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference in
Barcelona on Wednesday.
"We have very clear views on what good value looks like, and
we have very clear views of what kind of companies we might like
to have in terms of IP (intellectual property) and people."
He said ITV had looked at a number of large acquisitions,
but they were not good value so he had settled for smaller
deals, such as buying Norwegian independent producer Mediacircus
in July and, last month, Finnish producer Tarinatalo, which
makes the popular "Antiques, Antiques" show.
Tarinatalo also produces a domestic version of "Dragon's
Den" where would-be entrepreneurs bid to win backing for their
projects from leading business figures.
ITV's production unit would deliver profit of more than 100
million pounds ($160 million) in 2012, Crozier said, but that
was only 30 or 40 percent of what it could be.
The company said on Tuesday that it expected net advertising
revenue for 2012 to be broadly flat, allaying investor fears
that the market had sharply deteriorated since the
summer.
Crozier said all signs pointed to demand remaining flat.
"We do sense a bit more confidence returning but I think
that what's so far held people back (...) is the slight concerns
in the back of their minds about the euro and various other
things that are out of people's control," he said.