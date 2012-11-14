BARCELONA Nov 14 Omnicom Group, the
biggest ad agency in the United States, said it is feeling
"increasingly positive" on the outlook for the advertising
market next year, despite a low-growth economy persisting across
the globe.
Chief Executive John Wren declined to put a number on the
growth level he expected for the ad market or Omnicom next year,
saying staffers at his agencies would be in talks in the coming
4-5 weeks with major corporations to determine their ad budgets.
"It's too early to make a clear prediction," he said at the
Morgan Stanley TMT conference on Wednesday.
"People expect a lower growth environment across the globe,
but that isn't a disaster. I am increasingly positive on 2013,
especially the latter part. I'm not hearing any horrible scary
things from clients we talk to."