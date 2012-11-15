BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
BARCELONA Nov 15 Time Warner Cable, the second-largest U.S. cable provider, has made a good start to the fourth quarter in terms of net subscriber additions, its finance director said.
"We are a few weeks into the quarter and we are a little bit ahead of where we were last year," Irene Esteves told a Morgan Stanley investor conference on Thursday.
"But I would caution that it is very early in the quarter and we are talking about very small numbers of net subscribers on a very large base."
Esteves also noted that in the fourth quarter last year, the group enjoyed a strong increase in net additions in December.
"So I would caution about extrapolating from a few weeks of data," she said of the firm, which is the second largest U.S. cable operator.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.