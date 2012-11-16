BARCELONA Nov 16 Metro PCS expects its shareholders to back its deal to merge with T-Mobile USA in a vote planned for February or March, its finance officer said on Friday.

Braxton Carter told a Morgan Stanley investor conference that the group had held talks with several suitors but was now 100 percent behind the deal with T-Mobile.

T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, and MetroPCS said last month that they wanted to merge their companies, creating a stronger number four on the U.S. wireless market.

Analysts and bankers have been expecting a fresh round of consolidation there since AT&T Inc's bid to buy T-Mobile USA collapsed late last year.