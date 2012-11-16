BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BARCELONA Nov 16 Metro PCS expects its shareholders to back its deal to merge with T-Mobile USA in a vote planned for February or March, its finance officer said on Friday.
Braxton Carter told a Morgan Stanley investor conference that the group had held talks with several suitors but was now 100 percent behind the deal with T-Mobile.
T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, and MetroPCS said last month that they wanted to merge their companies, creating a stronger number four on the U.S. wireless market.
Analysts and bankers have been expecting a fresh round of consolidation there since AT&T Inc's bid to buy T-Mobile USA collapsed late last year.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
