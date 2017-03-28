BRIEF-Waystream Holding appoints Mats Öberg as new CEO
* SUSANNE TORRBACKA TO BE ACTING CEO UNTIL 14 AUGUST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TEL AVIV, March 28 (Reuters) -
* U.S.-Israeli analytics and management platform provider ControlUp said on Tuesday it raised $10 million in a round led by K1 Capital and Jerusalem Venture Partners, bringing its total funding to $13.3 million.
* The company's platform analyses data from a global customer base to find patterns, detect problems and generate insight.
* ControlUp said it will use the funds to grow the company and enlarge its client base worldwide. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
