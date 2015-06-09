* Software plays on hackers' weaknesses
* Clients include banks, insurance firms, law firms
* Company raised $5 million from cyber security fund Team8
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, June 9 Israeli start-up Illusive
Networks says it can foil cyber hackers by lulling them into
thinking they have found a way to steal data, which is actually
fake.
The company, set up last year, says algorithms in its
software are able to detect that a person is not using a network
in an ordinary way but is seeking out credit card information,
for example.
The software is aimed at "targeted attacks" or "advanced
persistent threats" -- cyber attacks that are usually trying to
access a credit card database or a file server with sensitive
information about clients.
As a single client of a bank wouldn't be trying to get this
information, the software entices the hacker by showing him, for
example, a "quick" path to the credit card database, which is in
fact false.
"We look at attackers' vulnerability. They are human beings,
they have weaknesses, they become very greedy," Illusive Chief
Executive, Shlomo Touboul, said.
The company, founded by Ofer Israeli, previously a
researcher at Israeli computer security pioneer Check Point
Software, counts U.S. and Israeli banks as well as
insurance, healthcare, telecoms and law firms among its
customers.
Israeli said the company's solution differed from existing
"honeypots" that lure attackers into selected traps.
Large networks require an endless number of honeypots to
trap attackers, making it hard to keep pace with the level of
attacks across an organisation, which can have thousands or even
millions of devices to protect.
Illusive "paints a deceptive layer of honey over the entire
network," Israeli said.
The false information is only visible to attackers trying to
steal information. It is transparent to users and security staff
and does not affect the normal functioning of the
devices, computer servers and network equipment.
Avivah Litan and Lawrence Pingree, analysts at Gartner --
which included Illusive in its 2015 "Cool Vendors in Security
Intelligence" -- said such deception techniques will become more
prevalent because they are more effective than defensive methods
and easier to deploy.
Illusive's biggest challenge will be convincing customers
and IT administrators that its system won't interfere with
normal business operations, they said.
The start-up raised an initial round of $5 million from
Team8, a new fund focused on cyber security and led by veterans
of the Israeli army's 8200 intelligence and electronic espionage
unit.
Investors in Team8 include Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco
and Innovation Endeavors, founded by Google
executive chairman Eric Schmidt.
With cyber attacks now regularly infiltrating organisations
on the Internet, most still fail to realise they have been
targeted until months have passed, by which time the damage has
been done.
Illusive says that once hackers start moving around in a
network, it can neutralise the attack and trigger an intrusion
report, enabling technical administrators to detect and contain
the attack at an early stage.
"We doubled sales over the last three months and we are
looking to double sales in the next six months," said Touboul,
who has founded three cybersecurity companies including Finjan
and Shany, which was acquired by Intel.
The company plans to open an office in New York soon and
then expand to Europe next year.
(Editing by Eric Auchard and Susan Fenton)