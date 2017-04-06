BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, April 6 (Reuters) -
* Israel-based Dapulse, a provider of web-based software to improve team management, communication and productivity, said on Thursday it raised $25 million, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million.
* Private equity and venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners of New York led the investment round with participation from existing investors Genesis and Entree Capital.
* The company, which has over 10,000 customers, will use the funding to boost growth and expand its product offering.
* Customers include Adidas, AT&T, Discovery Channel, Samsung, Uber and WeWork. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million