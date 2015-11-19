(Adds Garfield statement, background)
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON Nov 19 A leading U.S.-based
technology industry group on Thursday, in its first statement
since last week's Paris attacks, rejected calls to give U.S. law
enforcement authorities backdoor keys to let them circumvent
encryption technology for cellphones.
Weakening encryption to help the government monitor
electronic communications in the name of national security
"simply does not make sense," the Information Technology
Industry Council said in a statement released to Reuters.
"After a horrific tragedy like the Paris attacks, we
naturally search for solutions: weakening encryption is not a
solution," said Dean Garfield, president of the Washington-based
organization, which represents Apple, Google,
Microsoft and dozens of other blue-chip tech companies.
The attacks in Paris last Friday killed 129 and wounded
hundreds. The Islamic State militant group has claimed
responsibility.
Some U.S. intelligence officials and lawmakers have seized
on the assault to rekindle a debate about whether tech companies
should cooperate with authorities by building "backdoors" into
encrypted devices and platforms.
Government authorities have said the growing prevalence of
encrypted email and messaging platforms, such as iMessage or
WhatsApp, hamstring their ability to monitor criminal suspects
and thwart militant plots. (reut.rs/1I1UUHm)
Despite early reports the Paris attackers relied on
encryption, no hard evidence has emerged they used any
particular form of secure messaging. A mobile phone recovered by
French authorities at the scene of one of the attacks and
believed to be linked to one of the suspects was found with an
unencrypted text message, according to French media.
Last month, the White House abandoned an effort to lobby
tech companies and Congress to allow law enforcement and
intelligence officials backdoor access to encrypted messaging.
The idea has re-emerged in the wake of Paris, but congressional
aides say federal legislation on the issue remains unlikely.
Privacy advocates, tech companies and security researchers
say backdoors would expose data to malicious hackers.
"Encryption is a security tool we rely on everyday to stop
criminals from draining our bank accounts, to shield our cars
and airplanes from being taken over by malicious hacks,"
Garfield said in his statement.
"We deeply appreciate law enforcement's and the national
security community's work to protect us, but weakening
encryption or creating backdoors to encrypted devices and data
for use by the good guys would actually create vulnerabilities
to be exploited by the bad guys."
