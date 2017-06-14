US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
TECH, ENERGY SECTORS DRAG S&P 500 LOWER
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
SINGAPORE, June 22 Goldilocks Investment Co, an equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Thursday it had increased its stake in embattled commodity trader Noble Group to 5 percent.