(Adds Facebook comment, quotes)
By Christina Farr
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Apple Inc and
Facebook Inc will help pay for female employees to freeze
their eggs, signaling a willingness to spend on perks and
benefits in a race to acquire top-flight talent.
From January, Apple will pay both full- and part-time
employees up to $20,000 for procedure and storage costs for
female employees to freeze their eggs.
"We continue to expand our benefits for women, with a new
extended maternity leave policy, along with cryopreservation and
egg storage as part of our extensive support for infertility
treatments," Apple said in a statement. "We want to empower
women at Apple to do the best work of their lives as they care
for loved ones and raise their families."
NBC News reported on Tuesday that Facebook recently began
covering egg-freezing for non-medical reasons, making it one of
the first major employers in the technology sector to do so. A
Facebook spokeswoman confirmed that the company rolled out the
benefit in January in response to requests from employees, among
other reasons.
Egg freezing is a pricey but increasingly popular option for
women. It enables women to delay child bearing. The procedure is
also used by women who have to undergo medical treatments that
interfere with fertility such as with cancer.
The procedure typically costs up to $10,000, with an
additional $500 for storage each year.
In the raging war for talent, Silicon Valley companies are
offering an array of new family-planning perks. Apple said it
also reimburses eligible expenses associated with the legal
adoption of a child. ]
"Egg freezing gives women more control," said Jennifer Tye,
marketing lead for Glow, a mobile application aimed at helping
women avoid pregnancy or conceive.
"When I turned 30, I had this notion that my biological
clock was ticking, but I didn't know what my options were," said
Tye. "These employers should be commended."
The news has sparked debate on social media. Some
commentators say these companies should focus their efforts on
creating a more balanced culture, with more flexibility for new
parents.
Apple recently introduced new benefits including extended
parental leave. Facebook said it offers four months of paid
leave for both new mothers and fathers.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)