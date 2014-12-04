Dec 4 Fuhu Inc, creator of kid-friendly computer
tablets, is launching a monthly subscription service for
children ages 3 to 14 with content from Walt Disney Records,
DreamWorks Animation and National Geographic Kids.
The $4.99-per-month service offers a curated collection of
videos, apps, games and e-books designed to be entertaining and
educational, a statement from Fuhu said. The service called nabi
Pass is available exclusively on Fuhu's nabi collection of
tablets.
The content includes songs from Walt Disney Co's
films and TV shows, videos from National Geographic Kids series,
plus learning apps developed by Cupcake Digital that feature
characters from films such as DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu
Panda."
Subscribers can also access educational courses from Wings
Unlimited in areas such as math, reading and writing. Fuhu will
add content from other partners in the coming months, the
company said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)