* IT budgets seen rising 3 pct in 2012 vs 7.9 pct in 2011
* Economy worries in Europe, U.S., China weigh
(Adds details, company comments)
By Tarmo Virki
July 9 Growth in technology spending by
companies and the public sector is stabilising at much lower
levels than last year, due to economic worries in many key
markets, research firm Gartner said on Monday.
"While the challenges facing global economic growth persist
... the outlook has at least stabilised," said Richard Gordon,
research vice president at Gartner, noting anxieties linked to
the euro zone crisis, weaker U.S. recovery and the slowdown in
China.
Gartner now expects global IT budgets to rise 3.0 percent
this year to $3.6 trillion, instead of a previously forecast 2.5
percent gain, but in constant U.S. dollar terms its forecast is
unchanged at 5.2 percent.
That compares with a 7.9 percent rise in spending
in the sector last year, Gartner said, with growth slowing in
all five parts of the sector: computing hardware, enterprise
software, IT services, telecom equipment and telecom services.
For the $1.7 trillion telecom services market - single
largest component of the sector - growth will slow to 1.4
percent this year from 6 percent seen in 2011, Gartner said.
Worries over corporate technology spending came to the fore
on Friday when software maker Informatica Corp posted
results far below expectations, saying business conditions
worsened sharply in June.
Informatica shares dived 30 percent, dragging down other
tech names exposed to corporate tech spending including Citrix
Systems Inc, EMC Corp, Red Hat Inc and
VMware Inc.
Some investors worry that Informatica's results could signal
the European crisis is taking a higher toll on tech spending,
than they previously thought.
(Editing by David Holmes)