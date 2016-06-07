By Eric Auchard
| BERLIN, June 8
BERLIN, June 8 A start-up founded by three
university students has become one of Germany's fastest growing
tech firms without taking any outside investment, until now.
On Wednesday, the company, Celonis, will announce it has
taken $27.5 million in venture funding in a first round led by
the London arm of global investor Accel Partners and 83 North,
the Israeli spin-out of Silicon Valley's Benchmark Capital.
The Munich-based company turned profitable just over one
year after it was formed and this year will generate "several
tens of millions of euros" in revenue, said its co-founder and
co-chief executive Alexander Rinke, now 27 years old.
Rinke said the outside funding and business development
expertise of the venture firms now backing it can help Celonis
"grow to IPO-size level." The company plans to spend the money
to hire sales staff, upgrade its technology and further global
expansion, especially into the United States, he said.
Celonis sells a novel form of "big data" analytics software
that allows corporate customers to improve how arcane business
processes work within each organisation. It analyzes log files
and other bits of data from all computer systems to map out the
inner working of the organisation and to identify potential
technical bottlenecks.
It has signed up some of the world's biggest companies as
customers - Siemens, ABB, UBS, KPMG, Deloitte, Bayer, Vodafone,
as well as a range of medium-sized firms - more than 200
customers in all, across 15 industries. Twenty of them already
have more than 1,000 Celonis software users, Rinke said.
It got this far through "bootstrapping" itself, pulling
together 12,500 euros to get computer systems set up and tapping
dry what was left of their student bank accounts until they
could begin to fund themselves from operations.
"The beauty of these 'bootstrapped' companies is that they
have great entrepreneurs who have already proven their markets,"
said Harry Nelis, a partner at Accel.
The company says it has created a new category of business
analytics software it calls "process mining", while technology
market research firm Gartner has dubbed the field "Automated
Business Process Discovery".
Rivals include Fluxicon of the Netherlands, Finland's QPR
Software Plc, and two U.S.-based firms, printing services
company Lexmark and SNP AG.
SAP, Europe's largest software company, signed a
partnership with Celonis last year to resell its business
process mapping software worldwide.
