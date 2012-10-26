* All eyes on iPad, Surface, Kindle, Nexus sales this
holiday
* Cook, Bezos take pot shots at competitors
* Retailers have to hope for big gadget boost
By Poornima Gupta and Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 25 The biggest names in
consumer technology, stung by a string of disappointing
quarterly results this month, are suiting up for what's shaping
to be the fiercest holiday battle in years.
Investors and consumers have already largely written off
flaccid quarterly numbers from tech behemoths like Microsoft
, Apple, Google and Amazon.
What counts is the next 60 days, when the biggest names in
technology do battle at a near-unprecedented scale and pace.
Just on Thursday, Amazon compared its Kindle Fire with
Apple's new iPad mini, point by point, in its earnings release,
an unusual forum to name rivals. Apple CEO Tim Cook compared
Microsoft's Surface tablet to an over-engineered car that can
fly and float. And Microsoft went for the iPad, saying its
Surface boasted twice its storage.
All three tablets will vie for the shrinking consumer dollar
these holidays. By tech standards, it's getting ugly.
"The tablet space is where the growth is. That's why they
are all fighting over it. PC shipments are down and some tablet
buyers may never buy another PC," said Michael Allenson,
strategic consulting director in the Technology and Telecom
Research Group at Maritz Research.
"Last holiday season, we saw a lot of buying of tablets in
the $200 to $300 price range. This year, the iPad mini and
Amazon's Kindle Fires are targeted as large gifts. They are
trying to ride that wave and win as much as they can."
The impending clash is far from decided.
Odds-on favorite Apple has lost some of its aura of
invincibility, with Google's Android and Samsung ma king inroads
into i ts reign in smartphones, Microsoft's quickening marketing
blitz, and Amazon's Kindle nipping at its heels as the No. 2
tablet in the United States market.
That competition has weighed on Apple's share price, which
is at three-month lows after it reported a second straight
quarter of disappointing results, sullying its reputation for
blowing away Wall Street estimates.
Google is struggling to figure out the dollars and cents of
the mobile market and Microsoft is facing witheringly
unimpressed reviews for its new Windows 8 platform and Surface
tablet.
Meanwhile, Amazon's outlook for the holiday season is being
taken as a disappointment, and Best Buy warned late
Wednesday that sales and margins are falling.
CLAWS COME OUT
Tech companies hope lackluster calendar third-quarter
results mean consumers have held off from buying gadgets so they
can save up for something new and shiny this Christmas -- from
the lowest-end Fire at $159 to a Surface around $499 or the
biggest, fastest, newest iPad at $829.
The technology industry is grappling with a fundamental
shift from deskbound computers or heavy laptops to sleek mobile
devices like tablets, which are upending the traditional PC
model and prompting companies like Google and Microsoft to
invest deeply in hardware manufacturing.
Their entry however is raising the competitive stakes.
Companies like Apple usually spend most of their time talking
about how great their own products are, but with the competition
more intense than ever, Apple CEO Cook spared a not-so-kind
thought for Microsoft on Thursday.
"I haven't personally played with the Surface yet, but what
we're reading about it, is that it's a fairly compromised,
confusing product," he said, later adding "I suppose you could
design a car that flies and floats, but I don't think it would
do all of those things very well."
Cook may have been going for levity, but the Twitterati
booed his joke, since after all most gadget-heads would be very
content with a flying, floating car.
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, for his part, was pretty
impressed with the company's handiwork, notwithstanding reviews
that used words like "disappointing" and "undercooked."
"We have a device that's uniquely good at being a tablet and
a PC (with) no compromise on either one," Ballmer told Reuters
Television ahead of the Windows 8 launch event in New York on
Thursday. "Work. Play. Tablet. PC. Boom! One product."
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, in a talk this
month, took a shot at Apple, which has faced a barrage of
complaints about glitches in its mapping software since dumping
Google's service from its iPhone.
"What Apple has learned is that maps are really hard. They
really are hard," he said. "Apple should have kept with our
maps."
Not to be outdone in the sniping, Amazon Chief Executive
Jeff Bezos took a subtle swipe at Apple's high prices in the
Internet retailer's quarterly results statement Thursday, saying
"our approach is to work hard to charge less."
Right below those comments, Amazon listed head-to-head
comparisons between its $299 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD tablet, its
$199 7-inch Kindle Fire HD device and Apple's iPad mini, which
was unveiled on Tuesday.
Analysts were taken aback by how brazen Amazon was being in
taking shots at peers.
"I have never seen them directly compare products in a
results release like this, and in so much detail clearly calling
out their competitors," said RJ Hottovy, an equity analyst at
Morningstar. "This shows they are taking the tablet wars very
seriously."