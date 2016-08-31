BERLIN Aug 31 Samsung Electronics
is gearing up to enable its watches to work with rival Apple
Inc's mobile devices in a bid to reach a wider audience
for its wearable accessories beyond its own phone users, an
executive said on Wednesday.
Richard Knight, Samsung's head of global product management,
confirmed media reports in South Korea which said the company is
running beta tests of the latest Samsung smartwatches to ensure
compatibility with Apple iPhones.
"We have a beta trial now in Korea," the Samsung executive
told Reuters following the introduction of new smartwatches in
Berlin. "It is completely open. It involves about
2,000 people. So we are making some real progress there."
Knight offered no timeframe for when compatible products
might be announced but said it was very much in the works.
"It is absolutely our goal to make it compatible with iOS as
well", he said, referring to Apple's operating system software
for phones and tablets. "We don't want people who have an iOS
device having a bad experience with our own devices."
Samsung is the world's largest maker of mobile phones which
run on Google Android software. Samsung's line of Gear
smartwatches run on in-house-developed software known as Tinzen.
The company held 22.8 percent of the mobile handset market
in the second quarter, twice the share of Apple, the world's
No.2 maker, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
