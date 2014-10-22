Oct 22 For two decades, companies that buy
software patents to sue technology giants have been the scourge
of Silicon Valley. Reviled as patent trolls, they have attacked
everything from Google's online ads to Apple's iPhone features,
sometimes winning hundreds of millions of dollars.
But now the trolls are in retreat from the tech titans,
interviews and data reviewed by Reuters show.
In the wake of several changes in U.S. law, which make it
easier to challenge software patents, patent prices are
plummeting, the number of court fights is down, and stock prices
of many patent-holding companies have fallen. Some tech firms
say they are punching up research budgets as legal costs shrink,
while support for major patent reform is under fire as trolls
get trounced.
"Their entire business model relies on intimidation, and
that has lost its edge," said Efrat Kasznik, president of
intellectual property consulting firm Foresight Valuation Group.
"If the patents are not enforceable in court anymore... the
troll has no legs to stand on."
Brokers who work with the patent acquisition companies
acknowledge the new climate.
"In some cases, there are just no current buyers for these
patents at all," said Robert Aronoff, founder of the patent
brokerage Pluritas, citing new legal standards for the change.
NetApp, a Silicon Valley maker of sophisticated data storage
devices, last month used a new legal precedent to force a patent
holder to pay its legal fees. The judge called the case
"reckless and wasteful."
The new playing field allows NetApp to spend more on
developing its own patents, as opposed to litigation defense.
"It is freeing up dollars," said Douglas Luftman, NetApp's chief
intellectual property counsel.
To be sure, not all litigious patent owning companies are
losing ground. Some with court-tested patents are doing well.
And not all big tech companies are convinced of the change.
Cisco Systems Inc has been at the forefront of the
fight against infringement lawsuits and has not seen a drop in
new suits in recent months, said General Counsel Mark Chandler.
Cisco will continue to push for laws to stop warrantless
lawsuits, Chandler said. Others see the need diminishing.
THE BIRTH OF TROLLS
Big tech companies distinguish between their own
intellectual property, which they fiercely protect, and those of
their adversaries, which they often dismiss as broadly worded
and vague, allowing holders to sue all manner of defendants. The
big tech companies note that the patent acquisition companies
they label as trolls generally make no products but are solely
in the business of buying patents and litigating to enforce
them.
The putative trolls see a different world. They buy patents
from inventors and each other, creating a marketplace that
checks big tech companies' sway, and rely ultimately on a fair
arbiter: courts. This can provide vital protection for
investors' ideas, said Matt Vella, CEO of Acacia Research Corp,
which contracts with owners to license their patents to other
companies. "I see it as a Robin Hood function," he said.
If the so-called trolls had a birth date, it would be the
summer of 1994, when a federal appeals court explicitly allowed
computer program patents for the first time.
In the ensuing years, software patents exploded, covering
topics from Wi-Fi to one-click shopping. So did patent lawsuits.
Last year, more than 6,000 patent suits were filed, according to
intellectual property analytics firm Lex Machina. A 2013 White
House report said "trolls" were responsible for 60 percent of
suits, up from 29 percent in 2010.
Congress struck the first blow against these high-volume
plaintiffs in an overhaul of the patent system. Starting in
2012, companies accused of infringement could ask the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office to invalidate patents used in
litigation. The reviews are much cheaper and faster than court.
The reviews proved popular -- and devastating for many
patent owners. As of June, the patent office was invalidating
some or all of challenged patents' claims at a rate of 80 to 90
percent, depending on the type of review.
Then, in June of this year, the Supreme Court unanimously
ruled that a basic idea -- not normally eligible for a patent --
does not become patent-worthy if run on a computer. That case,
Alice vs. CLS Bank, has made it easier still to quash software
patents, and at least 13 lower court rulings since then have
done just that.
MOUNTING EVIDENCE
New federal patent lawsuits last month were down 40 percent
from the previous year, to 329 cases, data from Lex Machina
show.
Defendants are also fighting longer, driving up costs for
the acquisition companies. In 2004, the median time it took for
a case that didn't settle was 467 days. By 2013, that had
reached 673 days, according to Lex Machina.
Intellectual Ventures, one of the largest private patent
buyers, laid off over 20 percent of its workforce this year. The
company began with backing from big tech companies who saw it as
an ally, but some longtime investors including Apple and Intel
declined to participate in its latest funding round.
Intellectual Ventures declined to comment.
A survey of private patent deals compiled by brokerage
IPOfferings, found the average price of a patent was $165,000 in
the second quarter of 2014, down from $375,000 in 2012.
Some patents have withstood challenges under the new legal
rules, however. Marathon Patent Group announced last
month that the U.S. government rejected a request by ARM
Holdings to invalidate a Marathon patent. Marathon is trading up
28 percent since mid-June.
Michael Friedman, managing director at IP strategy firm
Ocean Tomo, said patents on widely used technology owned by
companies like IBM, Microsoft and Qualcomm, are still in a
strong position to seek licenses.
But some companies whose business model depends on
successful litigation have seen their stock slide since Alice,
the 2014 Supreme Court case. InterDigital has fallen
over 5 percent and Acacia Research Corp is down over 9
percent. (See graphic: link.reuters.com/rej23w)
Just three weeks after Alice was decided, an Acacia Research
subsidiary felt its reach when a federal appeals court backed
the revocation of a patent on digital image processing, used to
sue over 30 tech firms.
Acacia is appealing and said that in general, its other
patents will not be impacted by Alice in the same way, since few
deal with the kinds of software methods Alice puts at risk.
Still, Vella, Acacia's CEO, said, said his company sensed
the changing legal landscape and is shifting its strategy, away
from one-patent cases to challenges based on several patents.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Dan Levine in San
Francisco. Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington;
editing by Amy Stevens and Peter Henderson)