JERUSALEM, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* U.S.-Israeli algo-commerce firm Feedvisor said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a Series B funding round.

* The round was led by venture capital fund manager General Catalyst and included participation from existing investors Square Peg Capital, Jal Ventures, Oryzn Capital and Titanium Investments.

* To date, Feedvisor has raised $33 million.

* The funds will be used to expand Feedvisor's product offering and accelerate the growth of its U.S. operations, it said.

* Feedvisor said it plans to double its staff, currently 96, at its three locations in New York, Seattle and Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)