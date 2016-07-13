(Removes extra letter in headline)

TEL AVIV, July 13 (Reuters) -

* Israeli high-tech companies raised a record $1.7 billion in the second quarter, up 55 percent from the previous quarter, according to the Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center and KPMG Somekh Chaikin.

* The largest deal in the quarter was $300 million raised by mobile app company Gett.

* In the first half of 2016 Israeli high-tech capital raising rose 35 percent from a year earlier to $2.8 billion.

* An increase in large deals above $20 million "is driven by the enhanced activity of foreign investors - primarily corporate investors and VC funds - in growth-stage companies," said Koby Simana, CEO of IVC Research Center.

* IVC projected about $5.3 billion will be raised by the end of the year, up 20 percent from 2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)