JERUSALEM Jan 26 Israeli Internet of Things developer Seebo said on Tuesday it raised $8.5 million in a private funding round led by Carmel Ventures and TPY Capital.

The latest round brings Seebo's funding to $14 million.

Seebo says its tools and technology help with the development, production and post launch of smart products. It works with companies across a range of industries, including toy and children's products, health and wellness, sports equipment, baby products and education. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)