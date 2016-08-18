UPDATE 2-Delta resumes limited U.S. domestic operations after systems outage
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)
(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Malathi Nayak and Deborah M. Todd
NEW YORK Aug 17 Cisco Systems Inc's announcement on Wednesday that it plans to lay off 5,500 employees is unlikely to be the last round of Silicon Valley pink slips as hardware companies struggle to keep up with rapid technology shifts, analysts and recruiters said.
Companies that traditionally have made most of their money selling computers, chips, servers, routers and other equipment are especially vulnerable, analysts say, as mobile applications and cloud computing become increasingly important.
The Cisco layoffs come in the wake of Intel's announcement in April that it was laying off 12,000 workers. Dell Inc said in January it had shed 10,000 jobs and is expected to make further cuts after it closes a $67 billion deal to acquire data storage company EMC Corp.
So far this year, technology companies in the United States have shed about 63,000 jobs, according to outplacement consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.
"The hi-tech industry is going through a serious deconstruction," said Trip Chowdhry, an analyst at Global Equities Research. "There is more pain to come."
Chowdhry said he expects job cuts to rise drastically as more companies subscribe to "super cloud" services from the likes of Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp. These services manage hardware, software, networks and databases and eliminate the need for workers to manage various technology layers, Chowdhry said.
In January, Chowdhry estimated that layoffs in the tech industry would hit 330,000 this year. On Wednesday, he said he had raised his estimate to 370,000. Some other analysts said that forecast was too bleak.
IBM Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Oracle Corp and Dell Inc could be the next to shed workers, analysts said.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell and Oracle declined comment and IBM could not be immediately reached for comment.
'TREMORS OF CHANGE'
"Tech incumbents are all bracing for the tremors of change. said Glenn O'Donnell, an analyst at Forrester Research. "We fully expect a lot of collateral damage as this plays out - not just with Cisco."
Cisco and other old-guard technology companies have been pursuing a challenging shift to software-oriented services. Margins in software services are higher than hardware because they bring recurring revenue and there are "fewer people involved on the cost side," said Roger Kay, an analyst at Endpoint Technologies Associates.
That could mean more job cuts. Silicon Valley job recruiters offered mixed views about the fate of hardware engineers laid off at Cisco and other tech firms.
"Nobody wants to be laid off but if job elimination is going to happen, 2016 is not a bad time for it to happen," said John Reed, Senior Executive Director of the tech recruitment firm Robert Half Technologies.
Still, recruiters said, hardware engineers may need to be flexible and willing to retrain if they want to find work.
"Nobody wants hardware designers and engineers," said Andy Price of executive search firm SPMB. "There was a moment in time when devices were hot and (action-camera maker) GoPro made everyone excited about devices, but a lot of those types of companies died on the vine."
Currently, he said, "hardware engineers are probably the least attractive skill set imaginable in the Valley." (Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Deborah Todd in San Francisco; Editing by Eric Effron and Bernard Orr)
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. * WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $