By Tova Cohen
| TEL AVIV, April 15
TEL AVIV, April 15 Information technology group
Tech Mahindra is partnering with U.S.-Israeli Comverse
Inc to set up a research and development centre in
Israel.
The two companies did not disclose financial details.
Manish Vyas, president of Tech Mahindra's communications
group, told Reuters the deal -- which would bring the Indian
company hundreds of engineers -- will help the firm more than
double its engineering business revenue within a few years. The
company does about $400 million annually in engineering, about
half of that is in telecoms.
"Engineering is a very large part of our business but we
want to make it even bigger. We believe it can be a billion
dollars annually in the next few years," he said. "Given the
culture of entrepreneurship in Israel we need to be here."
Under the "strategic relationship", Tech Mahindra will be
responsible for R&D and customer services while Comverse will be
in charge of product management and sales.
The venture into Israel by Tech Mahindra, which is part of
the $16.5 billion Mahindra conglomerate, is the latest sign of
booming ties between the countries since Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi came to power last year.
Tech Mahindra Executive Vice Chairman Vineet Nayyar said the
company's global activities will be concentrated in three
countries - India, the United States and Israel.
Tech Mahindra, which employees over 98,000 people in 51
countries, will take on about 400 Comverse workers, up to 300
from Israel and the rest mainly from the United States, France,
Japan, Bulgaria and India.
Comverse last year began a restructuring that included
reducing its workforce by 14 percent.
"We hope to gain access to world class talent," Vyas said.
"We have a big presence in Europe, India and the U.S. (But)
Israel was missing from the global footprint in terms of
talent."
About half of Tech Mahindra's business is in telecoms with
the rest from banking, healthcare and manufacturing.
Tech Mahindra owns Israel's Leadcom, a provider of network
services for telecom companies, after it bought Leadcom's parent
Lightbridge Communications in February.
Leadcom has about 25 workers in Israel and Vyas said the
company is still working out what the relationship will be
between Leadcom and the Comverse staff.
He said Israel fits in nicely with the company's long-term
strategy, which includes a programme that enable employees to
start up their own businesses with equity from Tech Mahindra.
"Given the culture of entrepreneurship in Israel we need to
be here," Vyas said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)