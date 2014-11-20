Nov 20 Software services company Tech Mahindra
Ltd said it would buy Virginia-based network services
operator Lightbridge Communications Corp for $240 million to
boost its presence in the United States.
The acquisition, expected to close by the fourth quarter,
will add 20-30 new clients to Tech Mahindra, Chief Executive
Officer C.P. Gurnani said on a call.
He also said all of Lightbridge's 5,700 employees would join
Tech Mahindra, taking the company's total headcount to about
100,000.
"We expect network services to be a major growth engine for
our organisation," Executive Vice Chairman Vineet Nayyar said in
a statement. As of now, the telecommunications business accounts
for around 45 percent of the company's revenue.
Tech Mahindra did not say how much its revenue will be
boosted by the deal.
